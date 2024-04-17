FIFA Museum includes Black Stars' drum from 2022 World Cup in collection

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

FIFA, the global governing body for football, has chosen to include the drum used by the Black Stars during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar into its museum collection.



Throughout the tournament, Ghanaian players participated in lively pre-match rituals, characterized by energetic dancing, spirited singing, and the rhythmic beats of drums.



Despite the early exit of the Black Stars from the competition, FIFA has opted to commemorate their cultural influence by enshrining the drum used in these memorable celebrations within their museum collection.



A social media announcement from the FIFA Museum confirmed the addition, emphasizing the distinctive manner in which the Ghanaian players arrived at the stadiums during the 2022 World Cup and the significance of the drum in their ceremonial traditions.



