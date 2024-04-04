FIFA Rankings: Black Stars drop to 68th globally, 14th in Africa

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's recent performances during the March international break have caused a setback in their position in the most recent FIFA Rankings.



Under the leadership of Otto Addo, the Black Stars faced tough matches against Nigeria's Super Eagles and Uganda's Cranes. Unfortunately, they suffered a 2-1 loss against the runners-up of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and settled for a 2-2 draw with the Cranes.



As a result, Ghana has slipped from their previous position of 67th globally to 68th in the rankings. The United Arab Emirates has now overtaken Ghana in the standings.



However, despite a seven-game winless streak, Ghana still maintains its position as the 14th team in Africa, according to the previous release of the CAF rankings.



The top 15 African teams, including Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria, have remained consistent in their rankings.



Looking ahead, the Black Stars will aim to improve their rankings as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, where they will face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).