"FIFA Rankings Update: Ghana drops to 70th globally, 14th in Africa amid AFCON qualifier struggles"

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Stars of Ghana have faced a notable decline in the latest FIFA World Rankings following their recent performances during the September international break.



In their initial matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers, the Black Stars played against Angola and Niger. Otto Addo’s team suffered a 0-1 defeat to Angola at the Baba Yara



Read full articleStadium and subsequently drew 1-1 with Niger in Morocco during the second matchday.



Previously ranked 64th in the world, Ghana has now fallen to 70th place, accumulating 1360.43 points after these two matches. Countries such as Georgia, Burkina Faso, the United Arab Emirates, Albania, and Cape Verde have surpassed Ghana in the global standings.



Additionally, the Black Stars have slipped two positions in the continental rankings, now sitting at 14th, with Burkina Faso and Cape Verde moving ahead of them. In the CAF rankings, Morocco has ascended to the top position, while Senegal has dropped to second place, followed by Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, and Tunisia in the top five.