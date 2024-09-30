You are here: HomeSports2024 09 30Article 1987841

Sports News of Monday, 30 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

FIFA bans FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto'o for six months over misconduct

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samuel Eto'o Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o, the head of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), has received a six-month suspension from FIFA's Disciplinary Committee.

This suspension bars him from attending any matches featuring Cameroon's national teams, including both men's and women's teams at all age levels.

The ruling is a result of an event that took place during the U20 Women's World Cup match between Cameroon and Brazil in the round of 16 on September 11, 2024, in Bogota, Colombia.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment