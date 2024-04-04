FIFA rankings don’t reflect actual form of teams – Augustine Ahinful

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Augustine Ahinful, a former Black Stars striker, has expressed doubts about the credibility of the current FIFA rankings, arguing that they fail to accurately represent the true form of national teams.



Ahinful's concerns arise from Ghana's consistent decline in the rankings over the past four updates. He attributes this trend to the team's performances in major competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations and recent friendly matches under coach Otto Addo.



Currently, Ghana is ranked 14th in Africa and 68th globally.



Arhinful has called on the technical staff to focus on building a strong and competitive squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.



"The rankings suggest that Ghana is dropping due to recent disappointments," he stated in an interview with Citi Sports.



"This includes our performance in the nation's cup, as well as the friendly matches we have played. However, I believe that the rankings may not accurately reflect our true potential.



"In my opinion, our main focus should be on how we can develop the team moving forward, as that is the most crucial aspect."