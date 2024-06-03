You are here: HomeSports2024 06 03Article 1945898

Source: Apexnewshub

FIFA ruling shows AFCON star Emilio Nsue was ineligible for entire career with Equatorial Guinea

Emilio Nsue, the top scorer at the African Cup of Nations five months ago, has been ruled ineligible to play for Equatorial Guinea throughout his entire 11-year international career, according to FIFA judges.

In a detailed verdict, FIFA explained why Equatorial Guinea had two wins stripped from their qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup.

Nsue, who scored in both games, should not have played and has now been banned from national-team games for six months.

This ruling echoes a similar decision in 2013 when Equatorial Guinea was ordered to default two qualifying games for the 2014 World Cup due to Nsue's ineligibility.

