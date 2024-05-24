You are here: HomeSports2024 05 24Article 1942139

FIFA sanctions Equatorial Guinea for fielding ineligible Emilio Ensue in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has made decisions regarding the Equatorial Guinean Football Association (FEGUIFUT) and player Emilio Nsue López, ruling him ineligible for participating in various national team matches, including two in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary competition.

After careful examination of the evidence, the committee has confirmed Nsue López's ineligibility.

Consequently, FIFA declared the matches against Namibia on November 15, 2023, and Liberia on November 20, 2023, as forfeited by Equatorial Guinea, awarding a 3-0 score in favour of their opponents.

