Fabin facing Ghana FA charge over post-match boycott after Kotoko defeat

Sports News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Paa Kwesi Fabin, the coach of Legon Cities, is facing disciplinary action from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) due to his decision to boycott the post-match proceedings following their 2-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



Immediately after the match, Fabin chose not to participate in the customary activities that follow, such as interviews and interactions with officials and the media.



The GFA has taken notice of this and is expected to take action.



Although the specific charges have not been fully disclosed, it is clear that Fabin's behavior after the match has raised concerns within the football governing body.



According to GFA regulations, coaches are required to adhere to certain protocols and obligations, including participating in post-match engagements, regardless of the game's outcome.



In the match itself, Asante Kotoko secured victory with goals from Steven Mukwala and Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed, leaving Legon Cities trailing behind them in 11th place in the league standings with 38 points.