Fabio Cannavaro is the toughest defender I played against - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has named Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy captain and World Cup winner, as the most challenging defender he encountered during his football career.



During Ghana's first-ever appearance at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Gyan faced Cannavaro in a match that ended in a 2-0 defeat for Ghana.



Looking back on the game, Gyan confessed, "Italy proved to be the toughest opponent I faced while playing for the Black Stars. Cannavaro was an incredibly difficult defender to beat. Despite my confidence in my ability to outmaneuver defenders, he proved to be a formidable opponent."



"It's no surprise that he won the Ballon d'Or that year. His partnership with Nesta was exceptional," Gyan revealed on Onua TV.



Although he was unable to score against the eventual champions, Gyan found success in the following match against the Czech Republic, scoring his first-ever World Cup goal.



Ghana's progression to the round of 16 was a significant achievement for the country, marking their debut in the global tournament.



Gyan's World Cup journey continued to thrive as he went on to score five more goals, totaling six overall, the highest number achieved by an African player in the tournament's history.



Upon retiring from professional football, Gyan had accumulated 51 goals for Ghana, establishing a record that remains unbroken.