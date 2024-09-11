Fabrizio Romano gives update on 21-year-old linked to Manchester United and Real Madrid

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Sevilla's right-back Juanlu Sanchez made a notable impact last season when he stepped in for the injured Jesus Navas as winter set in.



At just 21 years old, he continues to find playing opportunities this season, even with two World Cup champions, Navas and Gonzalo Montiel, in the lineup ahead of him.



Coach Garcia Pimienta has occasionally deployed him in midfield this season, and his performances have attracted attention.



Real Madrid expressed interest in him last December, and Manchester United is said to have made inquiries about him in August.