Fadama 133 crowned champions of Youth Peaceful Elections Unity Soccer Gala

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Fadama triumphed at the Youth Peaceful Elections Unity Soccer Gala, a three-day event held at the Kawukudi astroturf park in Nima from September 21 to 23, 2024.



This tournament, designed to foster peace and unity in anticipation of the 2024 general elections, attracted participation from 16 communities in Greater Accra, competing for a prize of GHC10,000, which was subsequently matched by musician and youth icon Stonebwoy.



The event's slogan, 'One Goal, One Vote,' conveys a vital message to the youth as the nation approaches another democratic process.