Falconets start African Games title defense with 2-0 victory over Morocco

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigeria women's U20 football team, the Falconets, kicked off their title defense at the 13th edition of the African Games with an impressive 2-0 victory over Morocco in Cape Coast on Friday.



The women's competition showcased Nigeria's early dominance, setting the stage for an exciting tournament ahead.



In a commanding performance, the reigning champions scored both goals in the first half, with Chioma Olise finding the back of the net in the 18th minute.



Ado Philomena Yina followed suit with a strike in the 40th minute, giving Nigeria a comfortable lead by halftime.



With their emphatic win over Morocco, Nigeria sends a strong message to their rivals as they strive to retain their title.



Meanwhile, in the men's competition, Group A matches at the Accra Sports Stadium witnessed two closely contested encounters that ended in goalless draws.



Hosts Ghana faced off against Congo, squandering several scoring opportunities throughout the game but ultimately failing to break the deadlock.



Similarly, Benin and Gambia played out a tense match, with neither side able to find the back of the net, resulting in a stalemate.



Looking ahead, the women's competition will continue on Saturday with two highly anticipated fixtures.



Tanzania will take on Uganda, while hosts Ghana will face Ethiopia in what promises to be an exhilarating day of football action.



As teams prepare to battle for supremacy, the stage is set for intense competition and thrilling encounters in the quest for African Games glory.