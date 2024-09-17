You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982477

Source: BBC

Falcons score late touchdown to beat Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons secured their inaugural victory of the 2024 NFL season, triumphing 22-21 against the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling away game.

Drake London scored a touchdown with just 38 seconds left, tying the game at 21-21, followed by an extra point from Younghoe Koo.

Despite leading 15-10 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Falcons allowed the Eagles to take a five-point lead, as they went on to score 11 consecutive points before London's crucial touchdown.

