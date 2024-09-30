You are here: HomeSports2024 09 30Article 1987496

Source: BBC

'Fans angry for a reason' - Madrid derby drawn after disruption

Angel Correa's late equaliser preserved Atletico Madrid's unbeaten start in La Liga this season Angel Correa's late equaliser preserved Atletico Madrid's unbeaten start in La Liga this season

Angel Correa netted a thrilling equalizer for Atletico Madrid in stoppage time during a derby match against city rivals Real Madrid, which was interrupted for approximately 20 minutes in the second half due to crowd disturbances.

Following Eder Militao's goal for Real in the 64th minute, visiting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois raised concerns with officials about objects being thrown onto the pitch by home supporters behind his goal.

An announcement was made via the stadium's public address system, and after discussions with both managers, the referee instructed the teams to head back to their dressing rooms.

