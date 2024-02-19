Fans boo Kurt Okraku at J.A Kufuor Cup

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

During the Kufuor Cup match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman in Kumasi, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku faced a barrage of jeers from discontented fans.



Despite Asante Kotoko's win, the trophy presentation turned sour as the boos from the crowd drowned out the celebratory atmosphere in the stadium.



This incident took place in the context of the #SaveGhanaFootball demonstration, which was a mass gathering held in Accra on February 14, 2024.



The protesters were fueled by their frustration over the poor performance of national teams, especially the Black Stars' lackluster display at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



They took to the streets to demand structural reforms that could revitalize Ghana's football.



The demonstration started at Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle and ended at the Black Stars Square.



The protesters passionately called for changes in the footballing hierarchy to bring about much-needed action and accountability. The culmination of the event was a petition submitted to the Speaker of Parliament, which served as a poignant reminder of the urgency of the situation.



Asante Kotoko celebrated their Kufuor Cup win, but the negative reaction towards GFA President Kurt Okraku was a clear indication of the deep-seated discontent among fans.





