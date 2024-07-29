Fans outraged over unprotected Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch after church event rental

Sports News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian sports fans are outraged at the National Sports Authority's (NSA) decision to rent out the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for a five-day church event, leaving the pitch unprotected and exposed to damage.



The stadium, Ghana's only CAF-approved venue for international matches, was seen being trampled by participants in images circulating on social media.



Fans are calling for immediate action to protect the pitch, fearing jeopardized international match hosting capabilities.



The NSA Ashanti Region has promised prompt restoration measures, but fans argue the pitch should have been protected initially, highlighting the need for better sports facilities and preservation measures in Ghana.