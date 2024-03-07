Fans sympathize with N'Golo Kante after second career red card

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fans have shown sympathy for N'Golo Kante following his response to receiving the second red card of his career.



The former Chelsea midfielder, now playing in Saudi Arabia, was given his marching orders while playing for Al-Ittihad in the Asian Champions League.



Kante's Saudi Pro League team was already trailing by two goals against Al-Hilal when the Frenchman was sent off. The 66th-minute red card came after a reckless challenge, prompting VAR to recommend his dismissal.



On camera, the 32-year-old World Cup winner appeared disheartened as he walked towards the tunnel.



Watch the video below:



