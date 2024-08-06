You are here: HomeSports2024 08 06Article 1967177

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fard Ibrahim scores in FC Isloch Minsk Raion's narrow defeat to Dynamo Brest

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fard Ibrahim Fard Ibrahim

Ghanaian defender Fard Ibrahim scored during FC Isloch Minsk Raion's 3-2 defeat to Dynamo Brest in the Belarus Premier League.

PrBeforehe match, Dynamo Brest had secured eight victories, while Isloch had achieved four wins, alongside five draws in their previous encounters.

The match took place at OSK Brestskiy, where Fard Ibrahim completed the full 90 minutes. The sequence

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment