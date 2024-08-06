Fard Ibrahim scores in FC Isloch Minsk Raion's narrow defeat to Dynamo Brest

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Fard Ibrahim scored during FC Isloch Minsk Raion's 3-2 defeat to Dynamo Brest in the Belarus Premier League.



PrBeforehe match, Dynamo Brest had secured eight victories, while Isloch had achieved four wins, alongside five draws in their previous encounters.



The match took place at OSK Brestskiy, where Fard Ibrahim completed the full 90 minutes. The sequence



Read full articleof events in the match was as follows:



German Barkovsky initiated the scoring for Dynamo Brest in the 22nd minute. FC Isloch Minsk Raion's Aleksandr Shestyuk equalized in the 41st minute.



Immediately after halftime, Mikhail Gordeychuk restored Dynamo Brest's lead in the 46th minute. Fard Ibrahim then equalized for FC Isloch Minsk Raion in the 53rd minute.



Mikhail Gordeychuk ultimately secured the victory for Dynamo Brest with a penalty in the 78th minute.



Fard Ibrahim has participated in three matches and netted one goal in the 2024 Belarus Premier League.



Currently, FC Isloch Minsk Raion occupies the 9th position in the league standings, having accumulated 20 points from 16 matches. Their upcoming league fixture is against Shakhtyor Soligorsk on August 10th.