Fatau Dauda praises progress of former teammate Stanley Nwabali

Fatau Dauda, Ghana's goalkeeper trainer has expressed satisfaction with the progress of his former Enyimba FC teammate, Stanley Nwabali.



The two were roommates during their time in Nigeria, with Dauda playing a role in shaping Nwabali's career as a young goalkeeper at the Aba-based club.



Nwabali gained recognition at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, shortly after receiving his first Super Eagles call-up.



He quickly established himself as Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper and helped the team reach the final of the tournament, ultimately losing to Ivory Coast.



Dauda shared a message of encouragement to Nwabali, reminiscing about their time together at Enyimba International Football Club and wishing him success in his career.



The former teammates recently reunited during a friendly match between Ghana and Nigeria in Marrakech.