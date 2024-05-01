Fatawu Issahaku crowned Leicester City's Men's Young Player of the Season

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leicester City has officially named Fatawu Issahaku, the Ghanaian winger, as the Men's Young Player of the Season awardee.



The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has been acknowledged for his outstanding abilities and contributions to the team throughout the season.



Issahaku's impact was particularly notable as he scored an impressive total of six goals from the wing.



One of his standout moments was a remarkable hat-trick during Leicester's commanding 5-0 triumph over Southampton. In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, Issahaku's creative skills led to an impressive 13 assists during the season, solidifying his position as one of Leicester's key playmakers.



Making his club debut in the Championship just three days after joining, the 20-year-old quickly became a crucial player for the Foxes, scoring his first goal in a 3-1 victory against Swansea City on 21 October 2023.



Leicester City's return to the Premier League was secured after Leeds United suffered a 4-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers at the Loftus Road Stadium on Friday evening.