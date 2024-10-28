Fatawu Issahaku disappointed with Leicester City’s home defeat to Nottingham Forest

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared his disappointment following Leicester City's loss to Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.



Issahaku played the entire match at the King Power Stadium, where the Foxes faced a 3-1 defeat on their home ground over the weekend.



He expressed his frustration about the outcome, stating, "It's really hard to



Read full articletake. I'm so disappointed we didn't achieve the result we aimed for. Thank you all for your incredible support last night, Foxes."



Nottingham Forest took an early lead with Ryan Yates scoring in the 16th minute, but Leicester's Jamie Vardy equalized shortly after in the 23rd minute.



The visitors quickly regained the lead when Chris Wood scored just two minutes into the second half. Wood then secured the victory for Nottingham with his second goal in the 60th minute.



Jordan Ayew also participated in the match, coming on as a substitute for Stephy Mavididi in the 68th minute. This season, the 20-year-old Issahaku has made nine appearances in the Premier League, contributing two assists.