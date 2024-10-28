You are here: HomeSports2024 10 28Article 1999511

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fatawu Issahaku disappointed with Leicester City’s home defeat to Nottingham Forest

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fatawu Issahaku Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared his disappointment following Leicester City's loss to Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.

Issahaku played the entire match at the King Power Stadium, where the Foxes faced a 3-1 defeat on their home ground over the weekend.

He expressed his frustration about the outcome, stating, "It's really hard to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment