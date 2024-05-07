Fatawu Issahaku makes SofaScore's Championship team of the season

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has secured a spot in SofaScore's English Championship Team of the Season following his remarkable loan stint with Leicester City, where he emerged as a key player in their journey back to the Premier League.



The 20-year-old, on loan from Sporting Lisbon since last summer, quickly endeared himself to Leicester fans with his exceptional performances. His pivotal role contributed significantly to the Foxes' successful promotion campaign.



Issahaku's impact was evident, with direct involvement in 20 goals throughout the season, netting seven goals and providing 13 assists. These stellar displays have earned him recognition in SofaScore’s Team of the Season for the 2023/24 Championship campaign.



In the lineup, Issahaku features on the right side of a front three alongside Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.



The distinguished team also includes Viktor Johansson guarding the goal, while the defensive line comprises Kyle Walker-Peters, Wesley Hoedt, Jacob Greaves, and Leif Davis.



The midfield trio is formed by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Blackburn Rovers’ Sammie Szmodics, and Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara.



