Fatawu Issahaku poised to secure permanent move to Leicester City following stellar loan spell

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku is poised to make his loan move to newly promoted Leicester City permanent, after an outstanding season with the Foxes.



The 20-year-old arrived at Leicester City on loan from Sporting Lisbon on August 31, 2023, and has quickly become a favorite among the fans at the King Power Stadium.



Issahaku wasted no time in making an impact, making his club debut in the Championship just three days after signing. He came on as a substitute in the 54th minute of a 1-0 home defeat to Hull City.



Since then, he has established himself as a crucial player for the Foxes, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-1 away victory against Swansea City on October 21, 2023.



Leicester City's promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed when Leeds United suffered a 4-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers at the Loftus Road Stadium on Friday evening.



The Foxes are currently leading the Championship title race and could secure the top spot as early as Monday if third-placed Ipswich Town loses to Hull City on Saturday.



Fatawu has been a revelation for Leicester City this season, featuring in 38 games, scoring six goals, and providing twelve assists in the Championship. His standout performance came on Tuesday when he scored a hat trick against Southampton, further endearing himself to the loyal Leicester City supporters.



According to Transfermarkt, Fatawu Issahaku's current market value is €7,000,000.



With his impressive displays and potential, it comes as no surprise that Leicester City are keen to secure his services on a permanent basis.



The talented young Ghanaian winger appears set to make a significant impact in the Premier League next season, donning the Leicester City shirt.