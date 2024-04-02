Fatawu Issahaku's mother watches him feature in Leicester City's victory over Norwich

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku brought his mother to England to witness his performance for Leicester City in their English Championship match against Norwich City.



The 20-year-old excelled as the Foxes triumphed over Norwich City on Easter Monday after a series of defeats.



Issahaku played for 88 minutes before being substituted by James Justin in a match where the home team dominated at the King Power Stadium.



Fatawu's mother, Hajia Maaria, was seen cheering for the winger while Leicester City fans praised his exceptional display.



The former Dreams FC midfielder is currently on loan at the English club, with Leicester having the option to make the transfer permanent.



In an eventful game, the visitors took the lead with a goal from Gabriel Sara in the 20th minute, but the hosts equalized 13 minutes later through Kenan Dewsbury-Hall.



Leicester secured the victory in the second half with a superb goal from Stephy Mavididi, and veteran forward Jamie Vardy sealed the win in stoppage time.