Fatawu Issahaku shares moment with Leicester City fans during festive period

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku spent time with fans of Leicester City as part of the club's activities during the festive period.



The winger, who is enjoying a good time at the King Power stadium, visited the Foxes Fanstore together with fellow loanee Yunus Akgun, where they met hundreds of fans.



Issahaku signed autographs and took pictures with the fans, assuring them of a quick return to the Premier League.



The Ghanaian forward has been pivotal in the Foxes quest for an early Premier League return, scoring two goals and providing five assists for Enzo Maresca's men, who sit top of the table.



Meanwhile, the club will miss the services of the exciting forward in January and February after being included in the Ghana team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



This will be Fatawu's second appearance at the continental championship, having already played at the 2021 edition in Cameroon last year.