Ghanaian prodigy Fatawu Issahaku played a crucial role in Leicester City's significant 2-1 triumph over West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship on Saturday.



The game witnessed Wilfred Ndidi breaking the deadlock for Leicester in the 22nd minute, seizing the opportunity from a rebound in the penalty area and striking the ball into the top corner of the net.



In the 65th minute, Issahaku exhibited his creative brilliance by delivering a beautifully executed high cross into the box, which Jamie Vardy met with a header to extend Leicester's lead. Vardy's goal came after initially failing to convert a penalty just before halftime.



Despite West Bromwich Albion pulling one back in the 76th minute through Jed Wallace, Leicester managed to hold on and secure the victory.



This win maintains Leicester City's position at the top of the table with 91 points from 43 matches. Their next challenge will be against Southampton, who currently sit in fourth place.



At the age of 20, Issahaku has been a key figure for Leicester City, providing 11 assists and scoring three goals in 37 appearances in the Championship.



Despite being on loan from Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku has demonstrated his importance to the team through his impressive performances.