Fatawu Issahaku shines in Leicester City's dominant 5-0 victory over Stoke City

Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku marked his return from suspension with an assist for Patson Daka's opening goal in their commanding 5-0 win against Stoke City in the EFL Championship on Saturday.



Issahaku’s impressive performance comes after serving a three-match suspension following a red card for a cynical challenge in Leicester’s clash against Coventry in January.



The Foxes took control early on with two quick first-half goals. Patson Daka found the net from close range after a well-executed passing sequence, followed by Kasey McAteer's deflected shot that extended their lead.



Daka secured a third goal from the penalty spot. Jamie Vardy further strengthened Leicester's dominance, scoring the fourth with a finish from a James Justin cross. Vardy then converted a stoppage-time penalty to complete the resounding victory.



On loan from Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku has scored two goals and provided eight assists for Leicester this season.



