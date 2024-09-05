Favourite Sabalenka bids for second US Open final

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: BBC

Aryna Sabalenka has emerged as the favorite to win this year's US Open since her arrival in New York.



The Belarusian, currently ranked second in the world, is the top-seeded player remaining in the tournament as she aims to secure her third Grand Slam title following her two Australian Open victories.



Having finished as the runner-up at Flushing Meadows last year, Sabalenka is set to compete against American Emma Navarro in the semifinals on Thursday.