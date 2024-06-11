Federer rejects 'effortless' theory in graduation speech

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

In a graduation speech at Dartmouth College, Roger Federer, a highly accomplished athlete, emphasized that his success was not effortless but rather a result of determination and hard work.



Despite his reputation as one of the greatest tennis players, Federer debunked the notion that his game came easily to him.



During the ceremony, he traded his usual shorts, which he had worn consistently for the past 35 years, for a cumbersome robe.



Federer, who retired from professional tennis in 2022 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles, expressed his dislike for the term 'retired,' describing it as "awful."