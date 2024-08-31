You are here: HomeSports2024 08 31Article 1975586

Felix Afena-Gyan seals loan move to Italian side Juventus

Ghanaian international Felix Afena-Gyan has reportedly finalized a loan transfer to the Italian club Juventus.

The forward will be competing with the B team, also referred to as Next Gen, of the Serie A powerhouse, while being closely observed by the technical staff. The young striker has made the move to Juventus from the lower-tier Italian club US Cremonese.

