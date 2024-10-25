Felix scores twice as Chelsea win after Baldock tributes

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: BBC

Joao Felix netted two goals as Chelsea triumphed over Panathinaikos in a poignant UEFA Conference League match, honoring the late George Baldock, a former defender for the Greek team.



This match marked Panathinaikos' first home game since Baldock's passing at the age of 31 on October 9.



Prior to the match, Panathinaikos players wore training shirts featuring Baldock's number 32, while Chelsea players displayed a shirt with his name and number.



Fans from both teams raised placards displaying the number 32. The atmosphere was further enhanced by the playing of David Bowie's "Starman," a nod to Baldock's nickname during his time at Sheffield United.