Fermin Lopez returns to training with Barcelona as Hansi Flick leans towards Dani Olmo replacement

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona faced a setback on Monday with the announcement that Dani Olmo will be sidelined for at least a month due to a hamstring injury, coinciding with a challenging series of matches ahead.



Hansi Flick will need to consider alternatives for his position, but there is some encouraging news regarding other injuries.



Gavi returned to group training last week, albeit not fully, and on Monday, Frenkie de Jong joined him.



According to MD, Fermin Lopez participated in part of Tuesday's session, with two more practices scheduled before their Champions League match against AS Monaco on Thursday. Additionally, young players Toni Fernandez, Guille Fernandez, and Andres Cuenca were also involved in the training.