Fernandes explains decision to let Rashford take penalty against Everton

Bruno Fernandes has revealed the reason behind his decision to let Marcus Rashford take Manchester United's second penalty against Everton.



The duo scored in the 2-0 victory at Old Trafford, with the win helping United bounce back from their previous defeat to Manchester City.



Alejandro Garnacho won two penalties for United, with Fernandes converting the first and Rashford scoring the second.



"We both kick the penalties. I asked Marcus if he wanted to take and he said he was confident," Fernandes told TNT Sport via Metro UK when asked why he handed penalty-taking duties to his teammate.



"He is one of the penalty takers that the manager chooses. I felt I had my one, Rashy could get his goal from the penalty," he added



Fernandes explained that both he and Rashford are penalty takers chosen by the manager, and he felt it was Rashford's turn to take the spot-kick.