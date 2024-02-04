Fidelity Bank Ghana renovates Nyameyekrom M/A primary school

Finance & Banking of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Fidelity Bank Ghana accomplished a remarkable feat towards promoting sustainable education by officially handing over the renovated Nyameyekrom M/A Primary School on January 30, 2024.



This project was a key focus of the bank's "Orange Impact" program and involved the construction of a six-unit classroom block, staff office, library, modern washrooms, and an innovative rainwater harvesting system. The upgrades are set to benefit over 150 students.



One of the key features of this initiative is the incorporation of a rainwater harvesting system, which is an indication of Fidelity Bank's dedication to water conservation and community empowerment. This progressive method not only guarantees a steady supply of water for a range of purposes but also cultivates a sense of ingenuity among students.



Nyameyekrom M/A Primary School, once burdened by dilapidated infrastructure and gender imbalances, has now evolved into an educational haven. The school, with its bright classrooms, functional staff office, and clean sanitation facilities, promotes equal access to education for all, transcending cultural nuances.



Eric Osei, the Regional Sales and Services Manager for Fidelity Bank in the Western and Central Regions, highlighted the bank's commitment to providing transformative education. He stressed that the bank firmly believes that every child, regardless of their background, should have access to quality education. It is their privilege to support this transformative journey.



Beyond the school premises, the project's positive impact resonates with economic empowerment. During construction, 15-20 community members, including 5 women, were employed, fostering a sense of ownership in the school’s future. Locally sourced building materials further contributed to the upliftment of the local economy.



The Nyameyekrom project, as part of the Orange Impact initiative, exemplifies corporate responsibility that aligns with local needs and aspirations. Fidelity Bank's commitment to education goes beyond infrastructure development. It's about nurturing communities, empowering local economies, and, most importantly, inspiring young minds to reach their full potential. Nyameyekrom M/A Primary School, situated in the Western Region, serves as a beacon of hope, showcasing what can be achieved through genuine corporate responsibility.