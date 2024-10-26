'Fighting is my therapy' - UFC miracle man Murphy

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: BBC

Lerone Murphy describes fighting as his form of "therapy" as he gears up to face Dan Ige at UFC 308 this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.



Known as 'The Miracle', the Manchester fighter has survived two life-threatening incidents. In 2013, he was shot in the face, and in 2022, he was involved in a bike accident with a car.



Now 33 years old, Murphy is enjoying a successful phase in his fighting career, boasting an undefeated record. He views each of his 15 fights as a therapeutic session.