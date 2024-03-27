You are here: HomeSports2024 03 27Article 1926167

Finidi George told to step down as Super Eagles head coach after Mali defeat

Nigerian supporters have reversed their decision, urging the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to seek out a new head coach for the Super Eagles.

Following a 2-1 victory over Ghana just four days ago, Finidi George witnessed his team crumble against Mali's Eagles.

The friendlies were played by Nigeria as part of their final preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resuming in June.

Despite their impressive display against the Black Stars, the Super Eagles delivered a disappointing performance against Mali at the Stade de Marrakech.

