First of many goals to come – Ghana winger Osman Bukari reacts after netting debut goal for Austin FC

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian international Osman Bukari has expressed his determination to increase his goal tally for Austin FC in Major League Soccer following his inaugural goal for the team on Saturday.



The swift winger for the Black Stars marked his presence on the scoresheet as his team secured a 2-0 victory against Nashville.



Bukari demonstrated his skill by applying pressure, intercepting the ball near the center circle, advancing rapidly, and skillfully rounding the Nashville goalkeeper before placing the ball into an open net.



Austin FC took the lead just before halftime, with Jon Gallagher scoring in the 43rd minute.



This match marked Bukari's second appearance in the league for Joshua Wolff’s squad after his transfer from Red Star Belgrade.



“First of many more goals to come. Really excited for this hard-earned one. Thanks to the fans for the love and support so far. Alhamdulillah for everything,” he shared on X, previously known as Twitter.



At 23 years old, Bukari joined Austin in July 2024 from Red Star Belgrade, where he made 56 league appearances, scored 19 goals, and provided six assists.



He aims to sustain his performance throughout the season with Austin FC.