First openly transgender Paralympian qualifies for semi-finals

Valentina Petrillo will also compete in the 200m later in the Games

Valentina Petrillo from Italy has made history as the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the Paralympic Games, having secured a spot in the women's T12 400m semi-finals.

The 51-year-old sprinter raced in the women's T12 category, designated for athletes with visual impairments, and achieved a second-place finish in her heat with a time of 58.35 seconds, trailing Venezuela's Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez by 1.38 seconds.

Petrillo's performance earned her the sixth fastest time for the semi-finals, finishing 2.99 seconds behind the top qualifier and world record holder, Omara Durand from Cuba.

