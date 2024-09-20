You are here: HomeSports2024 09 20Article 1983788

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Fit-again veteran Rodgers stars as Jets dominate Patriots

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aaron Rodgers has played in one Super Bowl, helping Green Bay beat Pittsburgh at in 2011 Aaron Rodgers has played in one Super Bowl, helping Green Bay beat Pittsburgh at in 2011

Aaron Rodgers delivered an impressive performance for the New York Jets, leading them to a commanding 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots at home.

In his first game back at MetLife Stadium since a season-ending Achilles injury last year, the 40-year-old quarterback threw two touchdown passes.

Having been named NFL MVP four times during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers received a heartfelt welcome from fans in the Jets' season opener. "I felt pretty good. I was doing some things I did as a younger man," he remarked.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment