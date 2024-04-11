Five accused of assaulting match officials in Asante Kotoko-Nations FC clash granted bail

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Five individuals accused of assaulting match officials during the Asante Kotoko versus Nations FC Ghana Premier League match on March 24, 2024, have been granted bail by a Kumasi court.



The accused, namely Anthony Twum Barima, Habib Moro, George Aduko (also known as 'Adongo'), Baba Iddi, and Yaw Bediako (nicknamed Osebo), appeared before Circuit Court 1, Asokwa, on April 9, 2024.



Presiding Judge Obiri Kyere granted them bail at GHC 30,000 each, with one surety, after they pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and assault charges.



The arrests were made following the attack on match officials during the game, resulting in charges against the suspects, who are believed to be Asante Kotoko supporters. They are scheduled to appear in court again on May 3, 2024, for the Case Management Conference.



In response to this incident, the Ghana Football Association's Safety and Security Committee has taken steps to enhance measures against hooliganism, with the arrests forming part of broader efforts to address this issue that has been affecting football matches.