Source: Football-espana

Five arrested as Anderlecht ultras target Real Sociedad fans with missiles, UEFA called out for lack of action

Real Sociedad suffered a 2-1 loss to Anderlecht during the second league phase of the Europa League; however, the match was largely overshadowed by incidents occurring in the stands at Reale Arena.

Several supporters of Anderlecht directed fragments of broken seats towards La Real fans and also damaged the protective screen installed in the away section. According to reports from Marca, five individuals connected to these disturbances have been apprehended.

