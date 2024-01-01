Five big misses from Ghana’s 27-man squad for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana will be heading into the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations without five players who could have made stakes for starting spots in the team.



The Black Stars will be heading into the tournament with an ambition to break over a forty-year trophy drought but there is little expectations among Ghanaians based on the team’s recent performances.



Coach Chris Hughton on Monday, January 1, 2024, announced the 27-man team for the tournament with some big names missing out due to a myriad of issues.



GhanaWeb highlights five big misses from the squad



Thomas Partey



The 29-year-old Arsenal midfielder will not be in Ivory Coast due to a long-term injury that has kept him out of football since October 2023.



Partey was not named in the squad as he continues recovery from that injury which he sustained in Arsenal training.



Chris Hughton explained that his injury is a serious one hence the decision to drop him.



Fatawu Issahaku



Fatawu Issahaku made the 55-man provisional list but was not included in the final list despite his rich vein of form at Leicester.



Reports state that the winger asked to be excused from the squad because he had to reach a threshold of game at Leicester City to guarantee a permanent move.



Baba Rahman



Speculations continue to be rife about the exclusion of Baba Rahman from the team that will be playing in the AFCON.



Reports indicate that he was excluded from the team as he recently returned from injury but others also believe that PAOK defender no longer wants to play for Ghana due to excessive criticism.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Life at Southampton has been hampered by injuries and the winger will be ruing his stars for the injury that has prevented him from going to the AFCON.



Kamaldeen Sulemana has made only 13 appearances for the Saints in their promotion bid.



“Kamaldeen won’t be in the squad. I’m sure I’ll chat to Chris (Hughton) about where he is in his fitness," said Martin ahead of Southampton's trip to Queens Park Rangers.



“He is going to be nowhere near ready for that. He won’t go Kamaldeen will be fit towards the end of January or the start of February. This could change, I don’t know (for sure)," he added.



Tariq Lamptey



The inclusion of the Brighton and Hove Albion defender in Ghana’s provisional squad irked Brighton coach, Roberto De Zerbi.



De Zerbi will however be relieved that Tariq Lamptey was not included in the final squad as he undergoes recovery from the injury.



Tariq Lamptey will not be in the Ghana squad that will play Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde in the tournament that starts on January 12 to February 11, 2024.



