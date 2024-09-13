Five days, zero balls bowled - Afghanistan v NZ washed out

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: BBC

New Zealand's solitary Test match against Afghanistan was completely canceled due to rain, with no play occurring over the five-day period. This match, held in Greater Noida, India, marks only the eighth instance in men's Test history where a match was abandoned without any action.



Continuous rainfall throughout the five days resulted in the cancellation, particularly affecting the last three days, which were called off due to overnight downpours.



Notably, this is the first time a men's Test in India has been entirely washed out. The last similar occurrence was in 1998 when New Zealand faced India in Dunedin without a ball being bowled.