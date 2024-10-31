Flying Eagles crowned 2024 WAFU B U-20 Champions with 2-1 victory over Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Nigeria's Flying Eagles have claimed victory in the 2024 WAFU B U-20 Championship, overcoming Ghana with a score of 2-1 in an exciting final match.



Coached by Aliyu Zubairu, the Flying Eagles showcased their strength in the first half, establishing a 2-0 lead by halftime, thanks to two impressive goals from Remo Stars' Kparobo Arierhi.



Their strong start positioned them well to defend the title they won in the last tournament.



Ghana responded with a goal shortly after the second half began, bringing the score to 2-1. However, despite the mounting pressure from the Ghanaian side, Nigeria's defense remained resilient, securing their championship title once again.