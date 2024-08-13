Focus of my players important ahead of new Ghana Premier League season – Nebojsa Kapor

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Nebojsa Kapor, is optimistic about a successful campaign in the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season. He emphasizes the significance of his players' focus as they prepare for the new season. This commitment to concentration is the reason he has dedicated considerable effort to pre-season training with his squad.



Read full articlein extensive training, and what matters most to me is that the players maintain their focus on our objectives. This focus is essential, as our training sessions have proven to be highly effective, enabling our players to absorb the material thoroughly,” Nebojsa Kapor stated in an interview with 3Sports.



He further remarked, “The progress I have observed during our training sessions provides me with encouraging insights, and I am confident that we can capitalize on every opportunity to reach our objectives.”



Last season, Medeama SC concluded the Ghana Premier League in 8th place, having previously secured the league title. The team is now determined to reclaim the championship in the forthcoming season.