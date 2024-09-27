Football star Samuel Inkoom puts properties on sale amid fraud allegations

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoom is in the process of selling his assets to repay an alleged debt of US$8,000 to two individuals.



Inkoom appeared in the Kwabenya Circuit Court, requesting an extension until October 31 to resolve the financial obligation.



The retired right-back, known for his contributions to Ghana's U-20 World Cup triumph in 2009 and participation in the 2010 World Cup, is facing charges of fraud.



During the court proceedings, he disclosed his plan to liquidate properties to gather the required funds, a move that was sanctioned by Judge Ms. Mavis Bedjrah.



The prosecution stated that the complainants, Doris Dankwa and her fiancé Seth Osei Addai, had sought Inkoom's help to move from Dubai to the USA.