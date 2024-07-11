You are here: HomeSports2024 07 11Article 1959200

Source: BBC

Footballer Darwin Núñez involved in clash with fans

Liverpool footballer Darwin Núñez was caught in a confrontation with fans after his national team Uruguay suffered a defeat on Wednesday.

The striker was observed engaging with Colombia supporters in the stands following the conclusion of the Copa America semi-final.

Reports from Uruguayan outlet El Pais indicated that chaos erupted near the area where players' friends and family were seated. Núñez has not made any public statement regarding the incident.

