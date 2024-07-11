Footballer Darwin Núñez involved in clash with fans

Sports News of Thursday, 11 July 2024
Source: BBC
Liverpool footballer Darwin Núñez was caught in a confrontation with fans after his national team Uruguay suffered a defeat on Wednesday.
The striker was observed engaging with Colombia supporters in the stands following the conclusion of the Copa America semi-final.
Reports from Uruguayan outlet El Pais indicated that chaos erupted near the area where players' friends and family were seated. Núñez has not made any public statement regarding the incident.