Footballers are like women, if you don’t give them attention you won’t get results – Ex-Hearts of Oak CEO Harry Zakkour

Sports News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Harry Zakkour, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, has expressed his opinion on the current struggles of the club.



He believes that the lack of attention from board members towards players is a contributing factor.



In an upcoming interview with Joy Sports on Prime Take, Zakkour compared footballers to women, emphasizing the importance of giving them attention to achieve positive results in games.



Zakkour highlighted the need for a younger generation to lead Hearts of Oak, rather than older individuals, pointing out that the current board members may not have the time or dedication to support the players effectively.