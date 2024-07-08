For Capitals, the Protas brothers come in large and XL

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The nickname "Little Pro" for Ilya Protas, a 6-foot-5, 198-pound left winger, may seem surprising, but it was given to him by Washington Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan after drafting him in the third round of the NHL draft.



This nickname makes sense when compared to his older brother, Aliaksei, known as "Big Pro," who is 6-6 and 225 pounds.



Both brothers hail from Belarus, and Ilya's potential as an NHL forward prompted Washington to trade up in the draft to select him.