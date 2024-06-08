You are here: HomeSports2024 06 08Article 1948091

Sports News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

'For Scotland, no party, as Euros farewell falls flat'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Scotland squad - the farewell at Hampden Scotland squad - the farewell at Hampden

The Scotland squad bid farewell to Craig Gordon in a somber atmosphere at Hampden on Friday, lacking the usual celebratory elements.

The team's recent poor performance, with only one victory in nine games, added to the melancholy mood.

Despite the Hollywood-like exit for Gordon, who was substituted into great applause for his final cap, the overall sentiment was one of missed opportunities and unfulfilled potential.

The upcoming Euros match against Germany in Munich loomed large, making the emotional farewell even more poignant.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment